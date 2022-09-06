Meals On Wheels in need of Longview volunteers

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Meals on Wheels East Texas’ Longview location is in dire need of volunteers to help with meal deliveries. The pandemic caused the organization to lose volunteers all over East Texas, but Longview has not been able to recover them.

Currently, they have paid drivers and organization vehicles to get meals out. This means only 11 drivers are being utilized and are leaving them with upwards of 50 plus meals to get to clients some days.

With so many meals and routes and only a handful of drivers, it can turn into meals being late for some clients and cutting time on intentional interactions and safety check-ins between clients and drivers.

Daniel Giddens is the lead driver of Meals on Wheels East Texas and has been with them just over a year.

“With these bigger routes, a lot of them, we are getting pretty close to crunch time on those pack times,” he said.

Giddens added that you can feel rushed some days, but he knows his priority is the client.

“Make sure that not only are you bringing them their food, but a lot of times it’s that human interaction that they really look forward to. That’s something that you can’t skimp on,” he said. “You’ve got to be there for them, they’ve got to know you’re going to consistently be there to not only give them their food, just to say hello, a quick conversation, it means a lot to these people.”

On average, Giddens said at least two to five people apply for meals each week.

“It’s growing and each route, they constantly get new paperwork for new customers. I got two last week. There’s constantly people that’re becoming more and more aware of what we’re doing and the services we provide,’ he said. “I think it would be very beneficial to have larger numbers (of volunteers) and to have people that are also looking for that spiritual word that’s going to come with this job that you’re not going to find anywhere else. You can’t put a price on it, you really can’t.”

Those who volunteer and use their own vehicle are able to use the mileage on your car as a tax write off.

Miranda Asmussen is MOW’s Marketing and Public Relations Director. She said it’s about a 60-to-90-minute commitment when they have enough people.

“Show up, grab your meals, go deliver, spend a moment with clients, come back, check in and you’re on with your day,” she said.

They aim to have the meals delivered between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

“These clients are expecting their meal to arrive in the lunch hour. So, a lot of times they get anxious or nervous, they worry that we’re not showing up if we don’t come during that time frame,” Asmussen said. “There’s also health regulations on keeping the milk cold and keeping the meals warm, keeping the frozen meals frozen. So, it’s really crucial that those meals arrive during that time frame.”

By volunteering, Asmussen said it helps offset loneliness and isolation for clients.

“To take a pause out of our busy schedules to spend time with those that gave the most to us. These were our teachers, they were our parents, they were our cub scout leaders, they were our dance instructors, and taking a moment to give back to them is the least we can do,” she said.

To learn more or sign up to be a volunteer, visit https://www.mealsonwheelsetx.org/volunteer/

