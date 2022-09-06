Man escapes injury after colliding with train at Tyler crossing

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man escaped his vehicle without being injured after colliding with a train on Tuesday evening.

The incident happened at the crossing at Angeline Ave. and Duncan St. just before 6 p.m. According to Thomas Gortmaker with Tyler Fire Department, the man driving the vehicle was the only person in the car. He told officials that he didn’t see the arms coming down at the railroad crossing and got caught.

Tyler Fire Department, EMS, and Tyler Police Department responded. A tow truck arrived at the scene to clear the car away from the tracks by 6:45 p.m.

Only one person was in the vehicle that was struck. (KLTV/Lexi Vennetti)

