Former UK football coach Guy Morriss dies at 71

Morriss led the Kentucky football program in the 2001 and 2002 seasons
Former UK coach battled Alzheimer's
Former UK coach battled Alzheimer's(WKYT)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky football coach Guy Morriss passed away Monday after a more than five-year battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

WKYT spoke with Morriss in 2017, not long after his diagnosis.

WKYT Exclusive | Former UK coach Guy Morriss battling Alzheimer's

Morriss led the Kentucky football program in the 2001 and 2002 seasons. He first arrived at UK as an offensive line coach under head coach Hal Mumme in 1997.

“Guy Morriss provided steady leadership for our football program at a time of significant uncertainty,” said Kentucky Director of Athletics Mitch Barnhart, who arrived at UK in 2002 and worked with Morriss that season. “He was both liked and respected by the players, who responded to his fair, no-nonsense approach with their best efforts. His six years at UK feature some of the best players and most exciting moments in our history. He will be deeply missed and our condolences are with (wife) Jackie, their children, family and friends.”

Morriss left UK to take the head coaching job at Baylor following the 2002 season. He would make other coaching stops at Texas A&M-Commerce, Kentucky State, Warren Central High School, and Lexington Christian Academy.

Morriss was 71 years-old. He is survived by his wife, Jackie, their daughters, Colleen, Kerry, Savannah and Austin, and five grandchildren.

