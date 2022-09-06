Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Partly Cloudy Skies are expected through tomorrow with a chance for scattered showers/thundershowers for the remainder of the day today...into the evening hours, then again for much of the day tomorrow. On Wednesday, we are expecting to see scattered showers and a few thundershowers during the morning hours, spreading southward through the day. There will be a 30% chance for these showers/thundershowers throughout the day. Some will stay dry, but some could see a good downpour, especially during an isolated thundershower/storm. Temperatures are expected to remain near normal through the forecast period with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s and highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. We will also see another small chance for scattered showers on Saturday. At this time, we are looking for a weak cold front to pass through East Texas on Sunday, shifting the winds out of the north for a few days, drying out the air a bit as well. Have a wonderful Tuesday.

