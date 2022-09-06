Area runners talk safety in the wake of Baylor grad’s kidnapping and murder

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Tennessee on Tuesday confirmed a body found Monday evening was Eliza Fletcher, 34, killed after she was forced into an SUV while out on a run; her death has women in Waco talking about ways they try to keep themselves safe while running.

“I run with pepper spray,” Aven Torberson running at Cameron Park Tuesday explained. “I do smile and wave at people but being situationally aware when you come here a lot you figure out who looks like they belong here and who doesn’t.”

“I used to run toward the evening because of my work schedule but I learned very quickly that this is not my favorite place to be when its getting dark,” Amanda McKelroy said.

“It got to the point where it just made sense not to run by yourself,” Nicole Schwartinsky said about running near her home with little to no sidewalks.

There are still a lot of unanswered questions about Fletchers death, and exactly what happened when she was taken, but the tragedy is still top of mind for local runners.

“It is something that’s in the back of every girls mind that you could be overpowered and taken,” Schwartinsky said.

“It makes me stop to think about how to be cautious out here,” Allison Harvey said.

