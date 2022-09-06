Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Apple to reveal new iPhones

The iPhone 14 is expected to be a bit bigger but slightly slimmer and, as expected, likely more...
The iPhone 14 is expected to be a bit bigger but slightly slimmer and, as expected, likely more expensive.(Source: Apple/CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - At its annual September keynote event Wednesday, Apple is expected to unveil its new iPhone 14 lineup.

The invitation for the 1 p.m. Eastern event features a night sky with a constellation of stars forming the Apple logo, leading some people to think there could be some big camera upgrades for better nighttime or long-distance photography.

But in typical Apple fashion, mum’s the word, as the tech giant hopes customers tune in for the livestream on the big day.

The iPhone 14 is expected to be a bit bigger but slightly slimmer and, as expected, likely more expensive.

New Apple Watch models will probably be unveiled on Wednesday, too, including a higher-end offering.

And there should be an official release date for iOS 16.

New iPad or Mac computers likely won’t be out until October, though.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest made in Nacogdoches hit-and-run that injured 4-year-old
This is a photo of the truck believed to be involved in a hit-and-run incident where a 4 year...
4-year-old on go-kart injured in hit-and-run incident in Nacogdoches County
Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Boy finds giant worm in backyard
James Edward Lancaster Jr.
Rusk County authorities seek public’s help in search for missing person

Latest News

Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger; suspect to appear in court for first hearing
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, left, welcomes Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral,...
Liz Truss becomes Britain’s new prime minister
A "Vote Here" sign sits in front of an election site in Nov. 2020.
Video fills in details on alleged Ga. election system breach
FILE - People wait in a TSA line at the John F. Kennedy International Airport on June 28, 2022,...
Airlines count on business travelers to keep recovery going
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team press briefing