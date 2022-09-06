5 from Michigan arrested at Kilgore Walmart accused of organized theft

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore police arrested five people suspected of attempting to steal $2,500 worth of merchandise at Walmart.

According to information from the Kilgore Police Department, at around 2:15 p.m. Sunday, Walmart’s security team contacted police to report five people walking through the store with “a large amount of items in several carts.” Police said the suspects were attempting to pay with gift cards that were invalid before asking the clerk to ring up the merchandise an alternate way. However, when the suspects abandoned attempts to purchase the items and leave the store, they were met by police.

The suspects are identified as Dequan Chandler, 20, of Burton, MI; Keyvon Dunbar, 17, of Flint, MI; Amarieon Embury, 20, of Flint, MI; Insan Thomas, 20, of Flint, MI; and Jacari Williams, 20, of Flint, MI. All five were arrested and booked into the Gregg County Jail on a charge of organized retail theft greater than $2500, less than $30,000, which is a state jail felony. Police said they also found a large amount of merchandise in their vehicle they suspect was stolen from Lowe’s in Henderson.

