5 injured after two boats crash at Lake Palestine

(Texas Parks & Wildlife Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Five people were injured and sent to the hospital following a boating collision on Lake Palestine Monday.

According to Henderson County Game Warden Mark Anderson, a call came in at 11:42 a.m. about the two bass boats in the Flat Creek area of Lake Palestine.

Anderson said four people were injured on one of the boats and one on the other. Anderson said one person remains hospitalized but he could not comment on the severity of the injuries.

Anderson said he was glad to see everyone was wearing a life jacket and alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the incident.

The TPWD, (Texas Parks and Wildlife Dept.) Storm Team will be investigating.

