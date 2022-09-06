3 Houston teens charged in connection with Gregg County catalytic converter theft

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office arrested three teenagers from Houston after the sheriff’s office says they cut two of the four catalytic converters off a pickup truck.

Tenarian Staples, Collis Coleman III, and Eddarriuss Godfrey are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and theft.

According to a probable cause affidavit, at approximately 1:15 a.m. Sunday, a deputy with the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office responded to The Reserve at Towne Crossing Apartments located at 3401 N. Hwy 259 in Longview.

The affidavit said the reporting party stated he saw multiple male suspects attempting to cut a catalytic converter off a pickup truck with a reciprocating saw and then fled in a Dodge Journey when they were caught by the reporting party.

The deputy found the vehicle parked at the front office of the apartment complex and saw it was occupied by three men. The deputy made contact with the driver, identified as Staples, and could smell a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle, the affidavit said.

The affidavit said during a probable cause search of the vehicle, the deputy located multiple saw blades that would be used in a reciprocating saw but was unable to locate a saw at the time. The deputy later found the reciprocating saw stuck in the exhaust pipe of the pickup truck the suspects were attempting to remove the catalytic converter from. The deputy saw that the suspects were successful at removing two out of the four catalytic converters on the pickup truck.

The deputy made contact with the owner of the truck who said all four catalytic converters were present on the vehicle when he parked it around 7 p.m. Saturday, the affidavit said.

