Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

3 Houston teens charged in connection with Gregg County catalytic converter theft

Staples, Godfrey, Coleman
Staples, Godfrey, Coleman(Gregg County Judicial Records)
By Christian Terry
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office arrested three teenagers from Houston after the sheriff’s office says they cut two of the four catalytic converters off a pickup truck.

Tenarian Staples, Collis Coleman III, and Eddarriuss Godfrey are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and theft.

According to a probable cause affidavit, at approximately 1:15 a.m. Sunday, a deputy with the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office responded to The Reserve at Towne Crossing Apartments located at 3401 N. Hwy 259 in Longview.

The affidavit said the reporting party stated he saw multiple male suspects attempting to cut a catalytic converter off a pickup truck with a reciprocating saw and then fled in a Dodge Journey when they were caught by the reporting party.

The deputy found the vehicle parked at the front office of the apartment complex and saw it was occupied by three men. The deputy made contact with the driver, identified as Staples, and could smell a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle, the affidavit said.

The affidavit said during a probable cause search of the vehicle, the deputy located multiple saw blades that would be used in a reciprocating saw but was unable to locate a saw at the time. The deputy later found the reciprocating saw stuck in the exhaust pipe of the pickup truck the suspects were attempting to remove the catalytic converter from. The deputy saw that the suspects were successful at removing two out of the four catalytic converters on the pickup truck.

The deputy made contact with the owner of the truck who said all four catalytic converters were present on the vehicle when he parked it around 7 p.m. Saturday, the affidavit said.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest made in Nacogdoches hit-and-run that injured 4-year-old
Upshur County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of 16-month-old child
.
Whitehouse man dies after swimming incident at Lake Palestine
Gabriel Davies, 16, and other teenage boy were arrested and booked on suspicion of...
GoFundMe for teen murder suspect shut down

Latest News

Bullard ISD celebrated first responders with a special Patriot Day luncheon on Tuesday.
WebXtra: Bullard ISD celebrates East Texas first responders with Patriot Day luncheon
WebXtra: Bullard ISD celebrates East Texas first responders with Patriot Day luncheon
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
TxDOT has announced a lane closure for I-20 in Longview.
TxDOT announces lane closure on I-20 in Longview for bridge deck repairs