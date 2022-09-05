Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Payne Springs firefighters respond to new home construction fire

Payne Springs firefighters respond to new home construction fire
Payne Springs firefighters respond to new home construction fire(Payne Springs Fire Rescue)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Payne Springs Fire Rescue report a structure fire in Cedar Creek Cove on Monday.

PSFR reported on social media finding a new house under construction with fire coming through the roof at approximately 5:00 a.m.

PSFR said five volunteers and the crew entered and pulled the ceiling to get to the fire.

Payne Springs firefighters respond to new home construction fire
Payne Springs firefighters respond to new home construction fire(Payne Springs Fire Rescue)

The fire was controlled in about ten minutes, according to PSFR.

PSFR was assisted by Gun Barrel City Fire and Eustace Fire.

There were no injuries.

The cause of this fire is under investigation by the Henderson County Fire Marshal. If anyone has any information on this fire please contact the fire marshal’s office.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A skydiving accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star and...
TikTok star dies in skydiving accident
Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Boy finds giant worm in backyard
Arrest made in Nacogdoches hit-and-run that injured 4-year-old
This is a photo of the truck believed to be involved in a hit-and-run incident where a 4 year...
4-year-old on go-kart injured in hit-and-run incident in Nacogdoches County
James Edward Lancaster Jr.
Rusk County authorities seek public’s help in search for missing person

Latest News

East Texas schools join state movement supporting Uvalde by wearing maroon
Texas Economist Dr. Ray Perryman speaks at an event in Tyler.
Texas economist talks future of jobs, workforce on Labor Day
Shoppers are back out at Canton's First Monday Trade Days for the September show.
Canton’s First Monday Trade Days open for September despite flooding two weeks prior
Trouble brewing for Nacogdoches craft beer business as they face supply shortages