HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Payne Springs Fire Rescue report a structure fire in Cedar Creek Cove on Monday.

PSFR reported on social media finding a new house under construction with fire coming through the roof at approximately 5:00 a.m.

PSFR said five volunteers and the crew entered and pulled the ceiling to get to the fire.

Payne Springs firefighters respond to new home construction fire (Payne Springs Fire Rescue)

The fire was controlled in about ten minutes, according to PSFR.

PSFR was assisted by Gun Barrel City Fire and Eustace Fire.

There were no injuries.

The cause of this fire is under investigation by the Henderson County Fire Marshal. If anyone has any information on this fire please contact the fire marshal’s office.

