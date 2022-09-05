Parents of North Texas School Districts send cease and desist of ‘In God We Trust’ posters

KELLER, Texas (CBS NEWSPATH) - North Texas School Districts that accepted donated signs with the nation’s motto, “In God We Trust”, to display in their schools could be hit with lawsuits.

A group of parents sent a cease and desist letters to the Mansfield, Keller, Carroll and Grapevine-Colleyvile School Districts Friday.

“In God We Trust” signs are hanging inside every school in Keller and Grapevine-Colleyvine ISDs and hundreds have been donated to other North Texas School Districts, but some parents say they need to be taken down immediately.

“Non-compliant signs cannot stay. Rules are rules,” said Sravan Krishna, Southlake-Carroll ISD parent.

Senate Bill 787 which went into effect last year isn’t a rule these parents agree with.

“We want to highlight the ridiculousness of the law,” said Laney Hawes, Keller ISD parent.

It requires Texas schools to display a “durable poster or framed copy of the United States National motto “In God We Trust” if donated.

That’s why several North Texas Districts accepted these signs from a self-proclaimed conservative Christian business Patriot Mobile.

“We have to follow the law. But we want to do it in a way that includes everybody and also respects the law, by having compliant signs,” said Krishna.

The posters have two Texas flags and a dozen of stars in the background added elements these parents say puts it in violation of the law, as its currently written.

It may seem like a small detail to argue but these parents say it’s about a much bigger fight.

“It’s going to turn into a circus. It’s going to turn my children’s elementary schools and middle schools and high schools, into political culture wars, which is not where these need to be happening” said Hawes.

A war one of the Patriot Mobile founders has called a spiritual one.

A battle that could just be starting its journey through the court system.

" It could go all the way to the Supreme Court at this point, and we’re willing to fight for our student and our children’s First Amendment rights,” said Hawes.

No word yet on whether any of the schools will take the posters down.

