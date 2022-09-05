Monday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! Our Labor Day is off to a mild and muggy start with the chance for some patchy fog early this AM. A few showers will also be possible this morning so it would not be a bad idea to tack on some extra time to get to wherever you are going today. Rain chances will be on the increase later today, and will be most likely during the afternoon and early evening hours. Rain will be scattered, but localized heavy rainfall and gusty winds will be possible so please remain weather alert if you have any outdoor plans! Those of you that stay dry can expect a warm and toasty day with highs ranging in the upper 80s to lower 90s. It looks like East Texas will remain in a slightly active weather pattern for the majority of the week with no real significant changes each day. Scattered showers and isolated storms will be possible each and every day, with best chances to catch a downpour during the PM hours. Temperatures will start out mild in the upper 60s to lower 70s before warming up to the upper 80s and lower 90s. Drought conditions continue to improve across ETX thanks to the past few weeks of active weather, so we are certainly very lucky to have continued rain chances over the next several days! Stay safe outside today!

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.