EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Several school districts across the state and East Texas are asking staff and students to wear maroon on Tuesday to show support as students return to school in Uvalde.

(Carthage ISD)

Many districts are making the request—including Tyler ISD, Lufkin ISD, Winnsboro ISD, Carthage ISD, and Zavalla ISD.

