Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Bryan Police declare suspicious deaths a double homicide

Bryan Police are on the scene of a one-vehicle crash on Silver Hill Road near SH 47.
Bryan Police are on the scene of a one-vehicle crash on Silver Hill Road near SH 47.(KBTX)
By Conner Beene and Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - What started as a suspicious death investigation has now been declared a double homicide, Bryan police say.

On Sunday evening, police responded to the scene of a one-vehicle crash on Silver Hill Road near SH 47. Three people, including a baby, were involved in the crash.

Police found two people dead with apparent gunshot wounds. A third victim was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bryan for treatment. The victims’ names will not be released until next of kin is notified, according to police.

Those with information related to this crime are asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A skydiving accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star and...
TikTok star dies in skydiving accident
Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Boy finds giant worm in backyard
Arrest made in Nacogdoches hit-and-run that injured 4-year-old
James Edward Lancaster Jr.
Rusk County authorities seek public’s help in search for missing person

Latest News

“It’s probably one of the most destructive addictions that you can have.”
East Texas group helps people struggling with pornography addiction
Last Day Of Summer
Boaters on Sam Rayburn Reservoir enjoying unofficial last day of summer
Porn Addiction And Truegrit Ministries
East Texas group helps people struggling with pornography addiction
As the population ages and baby boomers retire, there will be ongoing challenges in finding...
Texas economist talks future of jobs, workforce on Labor Day
Labor day marks the unofficial last day of summer and many across East Texas are squeezing in...
Boaters on Sam Rayburn Reservoir enjoy unofficial last day of summer