Wild Food Walk shows what foods work for wilderness survival

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -“Pioneers, the indigenous peoples they had to survive off of some of this stuff so we’re showing them how were connected to the past,” says Park Ranger Interpreter Boyd Sanders.

On Saturday, Sanders led a group of around 10 park visitors on a Wild Food Walk down the one-mile Whispering Pines Trail.

The visitors were informed about a variety of plants including the Mayflower plant, which can be used as an antiseptic.

Hikers also were informed that the American Beauty berries that can be turned into jelly.

They also learned that the roots of the Sassafras plant can be used to make root beer.

“Late spring early summer is going to be black berries and blueberries,” Sanders said.

While there were different types of berry vines, there was a lack of berries harvested due to drought and animals eating them says Sanders.

“Just trying things can get you in a little bit of trouble or a lot of trouble you really wanna know what is edible and what’s not edible before you try something in the wild even in a survival situation,” said Sanders.

Sanders recommends doing research from a foraging book rather than researching which foods are ok to eat out in the wild online due to misinformation.

“It’s very informative its nice to know what you can and cannot eat in case of an emergency if anything ever were to happen and we get lost on the trail we have to look towards those survival instincts,” said Lana Curry.

Curry frequently hikes with her family. They are making it their mission to see all 89 state parks in Texas.

So far they have been to 30 parks.

Tyler State Park will have another walk available September 10th called the wilderness back pack hike where they will teach how to pack for an extended trip in nature.

