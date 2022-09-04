Rusk County authorities seek public’s help in search for missing person

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Rusk County area authorities are asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing person.

James Edward Lancaster Jr., described as a white male, was last seen in the area of Farm to Market Road 1798 and Farm to Market Road 840. The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is assisted in their search by the Eastside Volunteer Fire Department and Henderson Rescue.

If you see Lancaster, please call the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office at 903-657-3581.

