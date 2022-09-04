Red Raiders win 63-10 in Joey McGuire’s debut

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Red Raiders scored 42 points in the first half and cruised to a 63-10 season opening win over Murray State Saturday night at Jones AT&T Stadium.

All three Red Raider quarterbacks saw action and threw touchdown passes.

Tyler Shough started the game going 6/10 for 154 yards and one touchdown. He would leave the game with an injury. The extent of the injury is not known, but Shough did return to the sidelines to cheer on his team.

Donovan Smith came in and went 14/16 for 221 yards and four touchdowns.

Behren Morton also threw a touchdown.

Jerand Bradley led the Red Raider receivers with 108 yards.

Tahj Brooks rushed for three touchdowns in the game.

Texas Tech’s schedule gets tougher with two ranked teams next, starting with hosting Houston next Saturday afternoon.

