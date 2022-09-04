Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gainesville man accused of murdering father

Gainesville police arrested a man Saturday morning at the crime scene where he allegedly...
Gainesville police arrested a man Saturday morning at the crime scene where he allegedly murdered his father.(Cooke County Jail)
By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 8:51 PM CDT
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - Gainesville police arrested a man Saturday morning at the crime scene where he allegedly murdered his father.

When police were called out to a parking lot on South Weaver Street, they arrived to find 44-year-old Mark Gaffney laying on the ground- still alive but not moving, according to a press release.

The release stated he was taken to a hospital where he died soon after.

His son, Jaleon Gaffney, was arrested for the murder and taken to the Cooke County Jail.

