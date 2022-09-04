Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Fire destroys Mount Vernon boat house

A fire broke out at a boat house with living quarters in the 900 block of Cypress Creek Drive.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MOUNT VERNON, Texas (KLTV) - A boat house with living quarters was destroyed by a fire Saturday.

According to a social media post by the Mount Vernon Fire Fighters Corp, the fire broke out at a two-story boat house in the 900 block of Cypress Creek Drive. Crews from the Mount Vernon Fire Department, South Franklin Fire Department and Purley Fire Department responded to the call. Upon arrival, crews found the structure involved, with fire showing out the eves and front door. The report stated crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to adjacent structures and property.

No one was at the boat house at the time of the fire.

