Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

4-year-old on go-kart injured in hit-and-run incident in Nacogdoches County

This is a photo of the truck believed to be involved in a hit-and-run incident where a 4 year...
This is a photo of the truck believed to be involved in a hit-and-run incident where a 4 year old girl was injured.(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a hit-and-run crash on Farm to Market Road 95, about one mile north of the San Augustine County line.

The preliminary crash investigation indicates that at approximately 2:15 p.m. Sunday, a four-year-old female child was riding a go-cart on private property. The child reportedly attempted to turn around, and in doing so, entered the southbound lane of FM 95 and was struck by a Chevrolet pickup (the model year estimated to be between 2007 and 2014. The driver failed to stop at the scene of the crash and continued traveling south.

The child was transported to Memorial Hospital in Nacogdoches for treatment.

DPS Troopers are currently attempting to locate the vehicle and its driver. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Lufkin DPS Communications at 936-699-7340.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A skydiving accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star and...
TikTok star dies in skydiving accident
Joseph Faulk
Arrest made in Marion County Justice of the Peace shooting incident
Police in Tupelo, Mississippi, have reported the pilot of a plane circling the city has...
Police: Man who reportedly flew plane over Mississippi, made threats faces criminal charges
Snap Benefits
Emergency SNAP benefits extended for September 2022
Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Boy finds giant worm in backyard

Latest News

water faucet
Boil water notice lifted for N.E.W. Water Supply customers in San Augustine
James Edward Lancaster Jr.
Rusk County authorities seek public’s help in search for missing person
A fire broke out at a boat house with living quarters in the 900 block of Cypress Creek Drive.
Fire destroys Mount Vernon boat house
Different plants and trees offer edible and medicinal benefits
Wild Food Walk shows what foods work for wilderness survival