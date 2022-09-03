Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Arrest made in Marion County Justice of the Peace shooting incident

Joseph Faulk
Joseph Faulk(Marion County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man is in custody after he allegedly fired a gun at a Marion County justice of the peace.

According to a report by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph Faulk fired shots at Justice of the Peace Lena Pope’s vehicle, shattering the driver’s side passenger window and rear windshield. Pope did not sustain any injuries during the incident. Authorities said Pope was in a rural part of the county attempting to conduct an inquest around 7 p.m. Friday when she mistakenly turned into the wrong driveway. Faulk allegedly fired multiple shots at Pope’s vehicle when she was attempting to leave the driveway.

Faulk was later arrested following an investigation into the incident. He was booked into the Marion Count jail on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, 3rd felony and deadly conduct, third felony. Bonds were set at $50,000 and $25,000, respectively.

