Angelina County Farmers Market has animal day with exotic animals for sell

By Brian Jordan
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - It was like a zoo at the Angelina County Farmers Market on Saturday, with the only difference being you could take the animals home with you.

The first Saturday of every month, aside from January and February, special vendors come out to the market to sell animals. You have the usual pets for sale, like cats and dogs, plus all kinds of farm animals according to co-owner Lynn Bryan.

“You can get anything from little bitty baby pigs up to horses sometimes,” Bryan said. “Cattle, calves and goats. It doesn’t matter what it is. We get them out here.”

And when she says anything comes out to the market, she really means it.

“We’ve had all kinds of exotic animals,” Bryan said. “We’ve had peacocks. We’ve had some of the bearded dragons. We’ve had foxes. There’s all kinds of stuff that comes out here.”

Bryan began the official animal day when vendors came asking if they could sell their variety of animals. Bryan decided to make a whole day of it every month.

The animals being sold are different week in and week out, but today peacocks were being sold.

They’re raised just like chickens, and the vendors say they’re good at chasing away snakes.

The main differences between chickens and peacocks is that peacocks can reach higher places and can cause damages to roofs.

The market also has a station to where new pet owners can get their pets microchipped on site for convenience, and local inspectors are always on site making sure any animals are safe to bring home.

“That way we make sure when you purchase chickens or any kind of poultry that they’re safe for you to eat and eat their eggs,” Bryan said.

The Angelina County Farmers Market is located at 2107 South Medford Drive in Lufkin. It’s open Wednesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

