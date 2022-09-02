WebXtra: East Texas drought pushes armadillos into residential neighborhoods

FLINT, Texas (KLTV) - Dry weather conditions have pushed armadillos out of the woods into residential areas looking for food, tasty grubs to eat. As a result, they tear up peoples yards, destroy flower beds and potentially cause foundation damage when they dig burrows under houses.

Brian Corporon with Wildlife X Team demonstrates how to set a trap to successfully trap and relocate an armadillo.

