Tyler police: Driver arrested following stolen vehicle chase

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One person has been arrested following a Friday morning pursuit.

According to Tyler police, it started with an attempted traffic stop on Hwy 31 West. Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said the license plates came back to a vehicle reported stolen.

The driver led authorities on a chase from Hwy 31 to Patton Lane, before eventually turning onto Hwy 64 West. The vehicle came to a stop near CR 4134 and the driver was taken into custody without incident.

Erbaugh said the male driver will be charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest. A female passenger inside the stolen vehicle was not arrested.

Tyler police were joined in the chase by officers from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, DPS, and a Smith County constable’s office.

