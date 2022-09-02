Tyler cookie store holds fundraiser benefitting family of employee who died in crash

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Crumbl Cookies store is holding a fundraiser Friday benefitting the family of Molly Reck.

Reck was an employee of Crumbl who died in a crash on FM 346 in August.

“Crumbl’s mission is to bring friends and family together so we thought as owners, let’s bring people together to honor Molly’s service to our store and our community,” said Lindsey Holt, store owner and fundraiser organizer. “Molly was an exemplary and dedicated employee for two years and we were honored to know and work with her.”

All proceeds made Friday are being donated to the family of Molly Reck.

The Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookie, Molly’s favorite cookie according to her father, is on the menu this week. Molly loved pink—the same color as the Crumbl box and Pink Sugar cookie. She was a cancer survivor of 13 years and was one of the first hires the Tyler store made.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.