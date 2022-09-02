Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Tyler cookie store holds fundraiser benefitting family of employee who died in crash

Reck was an employee of Crumbl who died in a crash on FM 346 in August.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Crumbl Cookies store is holding a fundraiser Friday benefitting the family of Molly Reck.

Reck was an employee of Crumbl who died in a crash on FM 346 in August.

“Crumbl’s mission is to bring friends and family together so we thought as owners, let’s bring people together to honor Molly’s service to our store and our community,” said Lindsey Holt, store owner and fundraiser organizer. “Molly was an exemplary and dedicated employee for two years and we were honored to know and work with her.”

All proceeds made Friday are being donated to the family of Molly Reck.

The Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookie, Molly’s favorite cookie according to her father, is on the menu this week. Molly loved pink—the same color as the Crumbl box and Pink Sugar cookie. She was a cancer survivor of 13 years and was one of the first hires the Tyler store made.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winnsboro man facing capital murder charges
Wood County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in 2007 cold-case death of 19-year-old
Suspended Upshur County District Clerk Karen Bunn
Judge approves paid suspension of Upshur County district clerk
Tyler ISD
Tyler ISD police find weapon in student’s backpack
Longview police are responding...
Motorcyclist killed in crash involving Longview fire engine
Source: KLTV Staff
Man allegedly sets fire, threatens Longview fire official

Latest News

Aaron Marshall has been arrested
Bonds reduced for Hughes Springs ISD teacher accused of child sex crimes
The identified intersections being retimed will build upon the corridors which were retimed in...
List of Tyler intersections being retimed
Brittany McGlone
Sister of 2007 Wood County murder victim reacts to arrest of suspect
A fire broke out at a residence in the 400 block of Whitehouse Drive.
Home damaged, four dogs killed in Lufkin fire
Longview Parks Director Scott Caron
WebXtra: Longview’s Cargill Long Park gets prefab restroom installation