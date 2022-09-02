Sister of 2007 Wood County murder victim reacts to arrest of suspect

WINNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - The sister of a teenager who was murdered in Wood County in 2007 is reacting to the arrest of a suspect.

Chad Carr (Wood County Jail)

Chad Earl Carr was arrested on Thursday by Captain Mike Chilson and Ranger John Vance, who traveled to the DFW area and located Carr at 2525 Stemmons Freeway in Dallas. Carr was arrested for the murder of Brittany McGlone.

Brittany McGlone was murdered in 2007. On May 4, 2007, McGlone’s body was found inside her boyfriend’s home near Lake Winnsboro along County Road 4837

Brittany’s sister, Hope McGlone, said the arrest came as a surprise to her.

“Didn’t know it was coming, it was a little bit of a surprise, I mean after 15 years its kind of, can’t even really explain how I feel right now, but its a good surprise,” she said.

McGlone described Carr’s relationship to Brittany at the time.

“So he at the time was dating Brittany’s boyfriend’s sister at the time, that was his connection to the family,” she said.

McGlone said she didn’t know if she ever would see an arrest in the case.

“I didn’t think this day would come, I kind of lost hope a long time ago,” she said.

RELATED: Wood County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in 2007 cold-case death of 19-year-old

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.