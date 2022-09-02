Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Progress continues on renovations at R.E. St. John’s Memorial Stadium in Kilgore

R.E. St. John's Memorial Stadium
R.E. St. John's Memorial Stadium((Source: Kilgore ISD))
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Progress continues on renovations at R.E. St. John’s Memorial Stadium in Kilgore.

Friday, concrete for common walk ways on the visitors side began being poured. The chain link fencing is being replaced with vinyl-covered fencing. The front ticket booth has been repainted and reroofed and parking spaces will be cleaned, sealed, and restriped.

The renovations are being paid for by a $113 million bond passed in November of 2021.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

