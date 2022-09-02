Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Lots of rain has developed over East Texas today, but unfortunately, not everyone experienced the wonderful rain. This general pattern is expected to persist through the upcoming weekend as the upper-level winds are very light over our area and no major Air-Mass changes are expected through early next week...so some heavy rain is likely...and again, some flash flooding concerns do exist through at least Friday, into Saturday. Temperatures through mid-week are expected to remain below normal on the high temperatures and near normal on the low side. Light upper-level winds will also give us light surface winds of less than 10 mph, unless a thundershower/storm is nearby. As we head into the Red Zone, or Friday Night High School Football, showers and isolated thundershowers will be possible, generally over the southern half of ETX, or South of HWY 79...with a few possible north. Rainfall Totals of 1.00″-3.00″ will be possible in the heavier rain areas over the next 3 days...at least. Have a great Thursday Night and Drive Safely.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.