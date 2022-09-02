Motorcyclist killed in crash involving Longview fire engine

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police say the driver of a Longview fire engine failed to yield right-of-way, resulting in the death of a Hallsville man.

According to the police Facebook post, an initial investigation revealed an LFD fire engine was traveling west on Alpine Road at 6:35 p.m. Thursday and failed to yield right-of-way while turning onto East Ann Drive. James Ray Neuville, 60, was driving a motorcycle east on Alpine Road and laid his motorcycle on the ground to avoid collision with the fire engine.

Fire personnel on scene immediately began providing aid to Neuville. Neuville later died at a Longview hospital.

