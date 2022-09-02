Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Man accused of swapping barcodes at Walmart to commit fraud, police say

Joseph Alexander, 36, was arrested and charged with retail fraud.
Joseph Alexander, 36, was arrested and charged with retail fraud.(Alpena County Jail)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALPENA COUNTY, Mich. (Gray News) – A man in Michigan is facing charges after being accused of switching barcodes of items at Walmart.

According to police, a store associate said they saw a man removing barcodes from less expensive items and putting them on higher-priced products.

The man is then accused of going through the self-checkout register to scan the items.

Police said the associate tried to speak with the man about the purchase but was told he had to go outside and check on his children.

Ultimately, the man left the store.

Police used surveillance footage to identify the man as Joseph Alexander, 36.

There were several incidents reviewed that began in June 2022, according to police, and more than $1,100 in merchandise was stolen in total.

Alexander was arrested and charged with retail fraud.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winnsboro man facing capital murder charges
Wood County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in 2007 cold-case death of 19-year-old
Suspended Upshur County District Clerk Karen Bunn
Judge approves paid suspension of Upshur County district clerk
Tyler ISD
Tyler ISD police find weapon in student’s backpack
Source: KLTV Staff
Man allegedly sets fire, threatens Longview fire official
Charles Spraberry was apprehended in Caddo Parish.
Escaped inmate from Cass County captured in Louisiana after chase

Latest News

In this frame grab from Iranian state television, Iranian navy sailors throw an American sea...
Iran briefly seizes 2 US sea drones in Red Sea amid tensions
Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone, right, arrives at the U.S. District Court in...
Trump White House lawyer arrives for Jan. 6 grand jury
Brian Corporon with Wildlife X Team demonstrates how to set a trap to successfully trap and...
WebXtra: East Texas drought pushes armadillos into residential neighborhoods
WebXtra: East Texas drought pushes armadillos into residential neighborhoods
WebXtra: East Texas drought pushes armadillos into residential neighborhoods
An Amber Alert has been issued in Florida for Jorge “JoJo” Morales, 6, who was last seen...
Amber Alert issued for missing 6-year-old in Florida