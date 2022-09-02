Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Houston Texans surprise Uvalde High football team with new uniforms, equipment

By Joe Villasana
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
UVALDE, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Texans organization on Thursday traveled to Uvalde, Texas to surprise the community’s high school football team with new uniforms, cleats and football gear donated by Nike, the team announced on Friday.

The Texans spent time talking with the players and lending their support to a devastated community still mourning the loss of 19 students and two teachers who tragically lost their lives in May.

Houston Texans Director of Player Care and Sports Medicine Roland Ramirez grew up in Uvalde and joined the surprise visit to his hometown. Head coach Lovie Smith and linebackers Kamu Grugier-Hill and Christian Kirksey met with the varsity football team at a team dinner ahead of their home opener on Friday.

“It’s an honor to be here with you all,” Kirksey said as he addressed the team. “We know you’re going to have a great season and we’re with you every step of the way.”

The Texans will continue to support the Uvalde community by wearing a “Uvalde Strong” decal on their helmets when they take on the Indianapolis Colts in their season opener next Sunday, Sept. 11. at NRG Stadium.

Following the tragedy in Uvalde earlier this summer, the Texans announced their support for the families of the students and teachers who tragically lost their lives.

The team donated $400,000 to the Robb School Memorial Fund.

Texans players led the donation effort, coming together to give $200,000 and the organization matched their gift.

