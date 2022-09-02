Homemade Hungarian bratwurst by Mike Chubboy of Brigitta’s Hungarian Restaurant

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Mike Chubboy, owner of Brigitta’s Hungarian Restaurant in Kilgore, is making something that sounds too amazing not to try: homemade brats!

Here’s what Mike had to say:

For those who have been a guest at a cookout when Bratwurst is served. To hear all the oohs & aahs of that wonderful tasting grilled brat and think I make a wonderful sausage patty, too, just not in a casing for grilling. Then learning how to stuff your “bratwurst recipe” into a casing will add to your repertoire of cooking skills, that will seduce the taste buds of your guests.

Hungarian Bratwurst:

7 lbs Pork

3 lbs Pork fat

8 tbsp sweet Szegedi Paprika

4 tbsp hot Szegedi Paprika

4 tbsp cumin

6 tsp salt, heaping spoon

2 tsp pepper

1 cup minced yellow onion

1/4 cup minced garlic

1/2 stick salted butter

12 oz amber beer

Methodology:

Sautee all the onions, garlic and butter set aside

Coarse grind both pork meat and pork fat

Spread all spices evenly over meat

Add all the sauteed onion/garlic/butter mix evenly over meat

Add 12 oz beer

Thoroughly hand mix. The red paprika color will help to more evenly distribute the spices. Take a sampling to test taste by cooking on the stove. Once taste is to your liking, then set mix in refrigerator overnite to allow spices to set in and mix.

Next day batch is ready to stuff into casings.

For stuffing, find natural hog casings. Allow to set in cool water for 30 minutes.

Then separate each casing and rinse the inside. This helps untwist the casing and identify any perforations that would hinder the stuffing process.

When ready oil the tube where brat mix will enter the casing. This oiling will keep the casing from drying and sticking.

Start the stuffing process to get the brat mix to the very edge of that tube.

Now tie your first casing and set it snug to the tip of the tube.

Start the stuffing. Do not over stuff.

You must leave room/air to be able to make your links.

Each casing is a little different in terms of width and suppleness.

As each casing is filled, start the next casing until entire brat batch is stuffed. You may either refrigerate or make your links and then refrigerate. I recommend refrigerating for a couple of days to allow the spices to continue working.

