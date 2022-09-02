Home damaged, four dogs killed in Lufkin fire

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Four dogs died in a house fire in Lufkin Friday.

The fire happened in the 400 block of Whitehouse Drive.

According to Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the City of Lufkin, the fire is believed to have started in the attic. Firefighters had a ladder and busted out a window to the attic to get to the fire.

The fire is under control at this time.

The family wasn’t home at the time the fire broke out, but four dogs did die in the fire.

