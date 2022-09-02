Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

‘He’s never going to get away again’: Murder suspect faces judge after international capture

Raymond McLeod, 37, wanted for the murder of 30-year-old Krystal Mitchell in San Diego, was taken into custody in Central America. (Source: KFMB)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (CNN) - A suspected killer on the run for six years appeared in court on Friday for the murder of his girlfriend in California.

Raymond McLeod was arraigned for the 2016 death of 30-year-old Krystal Mitchell.

Police said McLeod and Mitchell lived in Arizona but were visiting friends in San Diego when she was found dead in an apartment.

According to investigators, McLeod fled the country after her murder but was arrested in El Salvador earlier this week.

Investigators say Mitchell’s mother, Josephine Wentzel, is a former detective who helped authorities in the international search for McLeod.

“The number one thing for this conference is ‘yes, I got him.’ He’s never going to get away again. He’s not going to be released from that jail if I could have something to do with that,” Wentzel said.

Before his arrest, McLeod was on the U.S. Marshals 15 most wanted list.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winnsboro man facing capital murder charges
Wood County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in 2007 cold-case death of 19-year-old
Suspended Upshur County District Clerk Karen Bunn
Judge approves paid suspension of Upshur County district clerk
Tyler ISD
Tyler ISD police find weapon in student’s backpack
Longview police are responding...
Motorcyclist killed in crash involving Longview fire engine
Source: KLTV Staff
Man allegedly sets fire, threatens Longview fire official

Latest News

Traffic Light Retiming
Traffic Light Retiming
Brittany McGlone
Brittany McGlone Cold Case Arrest
Armadillos
East Texas drought pushes armadillos into residential neighborhoods
Brian Corporon with Wildlife X Team demonstrates how to set a trap to successfully trap and...
East Texas drought pushes armadillos into residential neighborhoods
Lovelady ISD nears completion of bond project
Lovelady ISD nears completion of bond project