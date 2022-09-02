Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms will persist into the early evening hours before dying out tonight. Expect mostly cloudy skies and light winds for the Red Zone with temperatures dropping from the 80s into the 70s throughout the games. The weekend looks to continue to be rainy at times with mostly cloudy skies and the best chances for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon hours. Overnight lows will be in the lower to mid 70s and afternoon highs will reach the mid 80s. The holiday on Monday looks to be mostly cloudy with another chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon. Below normal temperatures and at least slight chances for rain continue throughout next week.

Evening Weather at your Fingertips Friday 9-2-22
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
