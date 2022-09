Emergency SNAP benefits extended for September 2022

(KLTV) - The Texas Health and Human Services Commission has announced the provision of more than $344.9 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance (SNAP) benefits for September. The benefit is expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households.

“SNAP food benefits play an important role in helping to ensure every Texan leads a healthy life,” said Governor Abbott. “Thank you to HHSC for continuing to make nutritious food available for families and Texans across the state.”

“We’re proud to continue supporting Texas families in keeping their pantries stocked with healthy, nutritious foods,” said Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter.

All SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments. This additional emergency allotment should appear in recipients’ accounts by Sept. 30.

The emergency September allotments are in addition to the more than $7.9 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans since April 2020.

Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.

