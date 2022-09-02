Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Deputy accused of stomping girlfriend’s cat to death, police say

Axel's cause of death was ruled as blunt force trauma.
Axel's cause of death was ruled as blunt force trauma.(Tampa Police Department)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (Gray News) – A deputy in Florida is facing charges for felony animal abuse after stomping on his girlfriend’s cat, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Police said Eric Harris, with the Pasco Sheriff’s Office, was upset that his girlfriend’s cats were jumping onto the counters and furniture and defecating outside of their litter box.

Harris’ girlfriend found both cats hiding in their crate when she returned home shortly after 7 p.m. Aug. 22.

According to police, she noticed the toenails on one of the cat’s rear paws were broken and bloody.

The cat, named Axel, couldn’t stand using its rear legs and was acting oddly, so she took it to the vet.

The veterinarian recommended the cat be taken to an animal hospital for urgent care, where Axel died from the injuries the same day.

The doctor contacted law enforcement due to the severity of the cat’s injuries, according to police.

Detectives questioned Harris about the injuries, who denied any wrongdoing and claimed the cat was fine during the time he was with it alone.

According to the results of a necropsy conducted by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Axel suffered severe injuries to internal organs and facial injuries, including a missing tooth.

The cat also had markings on its body that indicated it had been stomped.

Police say the cat’s cause of death was ruled as blunt force trauma.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winnsboro man facing capital murder charges
Wood County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in 2007 cold-case death of 19-year-old
Suspended Upshur County District Clerk Karen Bunn
Judge approves paid suspension of Upshur County district clerk
Tyler ISD
Tyler ISD police find weapon in student’s backpack
Longview police are responding...
Motorcyclist killed in crash involving Longview fire engine
Source: KLTV Staff
Man allegedly sets fire, threatens Longview fire official

Latest News

FILE - Georgia's George Pickens catches a pass in front of Alabama's Kool-Aid McKinstry during...
College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams by ‘26 season
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit...
Empty folders marked classified among items found in FBI search of Trump home
FILE - Author Barbara Ehrenreich poses at her home in Charlottesville, Va., on Aug. 25, 2005....
Barbara Ehrenreich, ‘myth busting’ writer and activist, dies
A fire broke out at a residence in the 400 block of Whitehouse Drive.
Home damaged, four dogs killed in Lufkin fire
The rule specifically protects women who seek abortions and VA providers who perform them from...
VA to provide abortions in certain cases, regardless of state laws