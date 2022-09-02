Bonds reduced for Hughes Springs ISD teacher accused of child sex crimes

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Hughes Springs ISD teacher accused of multiple sex crimes had his bonds reduced during a court hearing Friday.

Aaron Michael Marshall, an assistant coach for the Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs volleyball team, was arrested in February 2022 on charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child, sexual assault of a child - bigamy and indecency with a child by contact. His bonds were collectively reduced from $3.5 million to a total of $450,000. Individually the bonds are now $150,000 for continuous sexual abuse, three counts of sexual assault at $50,000 each, and six counts of indecency with a child by contact at $25,000 each.

Marshall’s victim is not a student at HSISD, according to district leadership. The district also said that prior to hiring Marshall, they did a criminal background check, checked for his name on TEA’s “do not hire” registry, and checked his references. No irregularities were revealed, they said.

