Bonds reduced for Hughes Springs ISD teacher accused of child sex crimes

Aaron Marshall has been arrested
Aaron Marshall has been arrested(Hughes Springs ISD on Facebook)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Hughes Springs ISD teacher accused of multiple sex crimes had his bonds reduced during a court hearing Friday.

Aaron Michael Marshall, an assistant coach for the Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs volleyball team, was arrested in February 2022 on charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child, sexual assault of a child - bigamy and indecency with a child by contact. His bonds were collectively reduced from $3.5 million to a total of $450,000. Individually the bonds are now $150,000 for continuous sexual abuse, three counts of sexual assault at $50,000 each, and six counts of indecency with a child by contact at $25,000 each.

Marshall’s victim is not a student at HSISD, according to district leadership. The district also said that prior to hiring Marshall, they did a criminal background check, checked for his name on TEA’s “do not hire” registry, and checked his references. No irregularities were revealed, they said.

Previous reporting:

Hughes Springs ISD teacher accused of continuous sexual abuse of a child, bigamy, indecency

