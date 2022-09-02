Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
2 teens electrocuted by live wires following pickup truck crash, sheriff says

Officials said four teens were riding a pickup truck when they crashed into a tree. The truck wound up in a ditch.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By 7 News Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
REDFIELD, N.Y. (WWNY/Gray News) – Two teenagers died Wednesday night after touching live wires following a pickup truck crash in New York.

According to the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on County Route 17 around 10:45 p.m.

Officials said four teens were riding in a pickup truck when they crashed into a tree. The truck wound up in a ditch.

The sheriff’s office said a pair of 17-year-olds, Madysen Young and Matthew Bice, got out of the truck and touched live wires that were tangled up in the tree as they attempted to climb out of the ditch.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two teens in the truck, both 16-year-old boys, survived the crash. Their conditions are unknown.

Copyright 2022 WWNY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

