WebXtra: Texas Parks & Wildlife reminds East Texas hunters of seasonal regulations

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As summer turns into fall in East Texas, it’s also the start of many hunting seasons. Texas Parks and Wildlife wants to make sure all hunters are aware of any changes in rules and regulations for each season.

September brings the first of the East Texas hunting traditions as dove season begins. Though there are few changes, Texas Parks and Wildlife says hunters of all seasons need to be aware and observe what all existing regulations are. One change is the adding of check stations in Kaufman and Van Zandt counties, to guard against diseased deer. Roger Wolfe with Texas Parks and Wildlife talks about the things hunters will need to know.

