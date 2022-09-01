Van Zandt County commissioners passes resolution in support of governor to ‘take necessary action to stop chaos on our border’

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - On Wednesday the Van Zandt County Commissioners Court passed ‘A Resolution in Support of the Governor to Take Necessary Action to Stop the Chaos on Our Border’.

The Resolution states, “... the health, safety, and welfare of Texas residents are under imminent threat from the unprecedented levels of illegal immigration, human trafficking, and drug smuggling coming across the U.S. border from Mexico.”

Per the resolution, since January 2021, more than 3.2 million illegal aliens have been apprehended after unlawfully entering the United States, and more than 800,000 illegal aliens have avoided apprehension while unlawfully entering the United States and remain unaccounted for within our nation.

This resolution requests that the Governor of Texas, as Commander-in-Chief of the military forces of the State, take all necessary and legal steps to preserve and protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Texas.

The commissioners’ resolution also calls for the governor to immediately prevent and remove all people trespassing as well as invading the sovereignty of Texas and that of the United States.

