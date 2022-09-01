Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Van coach breaks down a goal-line stand against Pine Tree

Van prepares for a Week 2 matchup against Chapel Hill, who lost in Week 1 to Gilmer.
By Michael Coleman
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN, Texas (KLTV) - Van Head Coach Jared Moffatt said it wasn’t just a goal-line stand which kept Pine Tree from scoring during one drive in the Vandals’ 28-14 win.

Moffatt said his free safety was able to chase down the runner for Pine Tree and get him out of bounds at the two-yard line. Moffatt said little things like that can change the game.

Van prepares for a Week 2 matchup against Chapel Hill, who lost in Week 1 to Gilmer. Moffatt said the 51-27 score is deceiving, as Chapel Hill had seven turnovers.

Moffatt’s interview was featured on Red Zone Preview on East Texas Now Wednesday night. You can see Red Zone Preview every night during the high school football season.

You can get plenty of more content like this on our free Red Zone app. More information here.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Spraberry was apprehended in Caddo Parish.
Escaped inmate from Cass County captured in Louisiana after chase
Tyler ISD
Tyler ISD police find weapon in student’s backpack
One person killed in Toll 49 crash involving ambulance
DPS releases name of Mineola woman killed in Toll 49 wreck with ambulance
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
One person killed in Toll 49 crash involving ambulance

Latest News

Tyler Coach Ricklan Holmes
Tyler coach says winning plan is simple: ‘Just got to execute’
Gilmer coach Alan Metzel
Gilmer coach says momentum of kickoff TD return was key
Gilmer coach Alan Metzel
Gilmer coach says things don't get easier after win over Chapel Hill
Tyler Coach Ricklan Holmes
Tyler coach keeps it simple for team: 'Just got to execute'