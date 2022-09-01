Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler coach says winning plan is simple: ‘Just got to execute’

Ricklan Holmes discusses loss to Marshall, upcoming game against Tyler Legacy.
By Michael Coleman
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Coach Ricklan Holmes says he believes coaches have a good gameplan for winning. Now players just need to execute.

Holmes spoke following Tyler’s loss to Marshall in Week 1. The Lions play crosstown rival Tyler Legacy on Friday.

“Friday’s over with. We got this Friday,” Holmes said. “This will be an emotionally charged game but you just can’t let emotions take over you.”

Holmes’ interview was featured on Red Zone Preview on East Texas Now Wednesday night. You can see Red Zone Preview every night during the high school football season.

