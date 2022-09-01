Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Two 4.0M+ earthquakes rattle Reeves County

(CORTESÍA DE MAPA: MGN ONLINE)
By Matthew Alvarez
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
REEVES CO, Texas (KOSA) - Two significant earthquakes rocked part of Reeves County on Thursday morning.

The United States Geological Survey reports the first quake happened at 11:17 a.m. about 23 miles northwest of Toyah. It was rated a 4.0 on the Richter scale.

The second quake, usually an aftershock, happened a few minutes later at 11:23 a.m. in nearly the same location, according to the USGS. This earthquake was stronger registering a 4.3 magnitude.

The USGS shakemap shows these earthquakes may have been felt in Pecos and nearby areas.

