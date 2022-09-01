Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Thursday’s Weather: Scattered showers and isolated storms possible

Scattered showers and isolated storms possible today. Keep the umbrella close!
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - It would be a good idea to grab the umbrella before you and the kiddos leave the house today as scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible today, especially during the afternoon and early evening hours. Temperatures are starting off mild in the lower to middle 70s and should not get as warm as we did on our Wednesday, with highs for most East Texans in the upper 80s and lower 90s today. Scattered rain will see decent coverage over the next several days thanks to yet another upper-air disturbance, so be in the habit of keeping the umbrella in the car just to be safe. Temperatures for the first few days of September aren’t looking too shabby and below average to boot as most East Texans stay in the upper 80s though the remainder of the work week and into the holiday weekend. Since scattered showers and isolated storms remain a possibility for the weekend and also on Labor Day, it would be a good idea to include an indoor “plan b” for any outdoor holiday weekend activities that you may be planning.

