Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

A quiet night tonight, more showers/thundershowers Thu afternoon/evening and then more on Friday as well.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... We finally saw showers and thundershowers pop up across ETX during the late afternoon and into the evening hours, a bit later than anticipated, so our afternoon high temperatures climbed up into the lower to even mid-90s. Now, as we head into the end of the week and the weekend, our rain chances increase back to 30-50% range, so please keep the umbrellas handy, especially during the afternoon/evening. Some heavier showers/thundershowers will be possible giving us pockets of heavy downpours across the area, but most will just see some beneficial rainfall during these times. Also, temperatures should cool during the afternoon as well with the increase in clouds and rainfall, generally in the lower to middle 80s, with a few warmer. Over the next week, wind will remain very light and variable as no major frontal systems are expected and upper-level winds remain light. No significant severe weather is forecast during the next week as well...just scattered thundershowers with some gusty wind and brief heavy downpours. Only Hunt County is under a burn ban here in East Texas. Have a great Wednesday Night.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed in Toll 49 crash involving ambulance
DPS working fatal wreck on 110 south of Tyler
DPS releases name of Tyler man killed in crash on Highway 110
Charles Spraberry was apprehended in Caddo Parish.
Escaped inmate from Cass County captured in Louisiana after chase
City employee captures triple encounter of Mother Nature at Kilgore park
City employee captures triple encounter with Mother Nature at Kilgore park
Charles Spraberry
Manhunt underway for escaped double-homicide suspect in Cass County

Latest News

A Few Delays in this Friday's RED ZONE games? We will see.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Increasing rain chances over the next several days. Slightly cooler PM Temperatures.
Evening Weather at your Fingertips
Increasing rain chances over the next several days. Slightly cooler PM Temperatures.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 8-31-2022
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips