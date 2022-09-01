Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... We finally saw showers and thundershowers pop up across ETX during the late afternoon and into the evening hours, a bit later than anticipated, so our afternoon high temperatures climbed up into the lower to even mid-90s. Now, as we head into the end of the week and the weekend, our rain chances increase back to 30-50% range, so please keep the umbrellas handy, especially during the afternoon/evening. Some heavier showers/thundershowers will be possible giving us pockets of heavy downpours across the area, but most will just see some beneficial rainfall during these times. Also, temperatures should cool during the afternoon as well with the increase in clouds and rainfall, generally in the lower to middle 80s, with a few warmer. Over the next week, wind will remain very light and variable as no major frontal systems are expected and upper-level winds remain light. No significant severe weather is forecast during the next week as well...just scattered thundershowers with some gusty wind and brief heavy downpours. Only Hunt County is under a burn ban here in East Texas. Have a great Wednesday Night.

