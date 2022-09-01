Nearby construction impacts East Texas State Fair preparations

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With less than a month until the start of the East Texas State Fair, they are gearing up for opening day. But things are looking a bit different this year with construction in and around the fairgrounds.

Construction of the Rose Complex is making fair preparations quite challenging, with a completion date not slated until spring of 2023.

“It’s made it triple difficult on trying to be able to make sure that we can move people like we used to, get equipment in like we need to, and make everything run smooth and operating so,” says Fair President and CEO John Sykes.

This is the second year where Harvey Hall Convention Center is no longer standing. Sykes says the building was a critical component to the fair for many years. But they were able to successfully adapt last year by moving the activities to another building on the grounds. They plan to do the same for this year.

And with the Rose Complex taking the place of where the Harvey Hall building once stood, Sykes says there are no current plans to utilize the space down the road.

He said, “I don’t know how that will be used in the fair for the future. I really am not up to speed on that. It remains a mystery to me.”

But despite construction, the fair is looking forward to making this year the best one yet, from the music, food, the old traditions like the livestock show, to new attractions like a first-class hypnotist. Sykes says the East Texas State Fair will be a place for fun, laughter, and memories.

“And we’ve worked hard to make it a strong family event where you can come out and enjoy yourself once a year to do something really special,” said Sykes.

The fair will run from September 23 through October 2.

