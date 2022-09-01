Nacogdoches man petitioning for improvement projects to be on ballot

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Philip Blackburn started a petition to put the recent certificate of obligations in the hands of the citizens.

The certificate of obligation bypasses voters to take 21 million dollars of debt for projects, like the $8 million dollar project to renovate fire stations built in the 1950s.

The Nacogdoches City Council approved the certificates of obligation at an August 24 meeting by three council members for and two council members voting against the certificates.

The two council members that voted against it were Kathleen Belanger and Chad Huckaby, both citing it should be in the hands of the voters.

The petition to put the issue to a vote was started on August 25 by Blackburn, and said that it should be up to the citizens of Nacogdoches to vote on the city going into debt, and that it should have been on the upcoming November ballot. Blackburn also says that if the petition passes, if “the city is truly in a hurry, then they’ll get in on the May 2023 ballot.”

