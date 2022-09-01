Man allegedly sets fire, threatens Longview fire official

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A man was taken into custody after officials say he set a fire at a Longview apartment complex.

According to the Longview Fire Department, they got a call about 2:30 p.m. Thursday about a fire that had been started at Longview Square Apartments on Pine Tree Road. The fire burned part of a fence and some brush near the apartments.

Firefighters put out the fire in minutes. The man who allegedly started the fire threatened a deputy fire marshal with a tree branch. The marshal had to use pepper spray to subdue him and get him in custody.

The suspect was taken to a hospital for evaluation and will be booked into the Gregg County Jail on assault of a peace officer, resisting arrest, and arson.

The apartment buildings did not catch fire during the incident.

