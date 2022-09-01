Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Man allegedly sets fire, threatens Longview fire official

Source: KLTV Staff
Source: KLTV Staff(KLTV Staff)
By Jamey Boyum
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A man was taken into custody after officials say he set a fire at a Longview apartment complex.

According to the Longview Fire Department, they got a call about 2:30 p.m. Thursday about a fire that had been started at Longview Square Apartments on Pine Tree Road. The fire burned part of a fence and some brush near the apartments.

Firefighters put out the fire in minutes. The man who allegedly started the fire threatened a deputy fire marshal with a tree branch. The marshal had to use pepper spray to subdue him and get him in custody.

The suspect was taken to a hospital for evaluation and will be booked into the Gregg County Jail on assault of a peace officer, resisting arrest, and arson.

The apartment buildings did not catch fire during the incident.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Spraberry was apprehended in Caddo Parish.
Escaped inmate from Cass County captured in Louisiana after chase
Tyler ISD
Tyler ISD police find weapon in student’s backpack
One person killed in Toll 49 crash involving ambulance
DPS releases name of Mineola woman killed in Toll 49 wreck with ambulance
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
One person killed in Toll 49 crash involving ambulance

Latest News

Reading scores saw their largest decrease in 30 years, while math scores had their first...
Reading, math scores fell sharply during pandemic, data show
Atkinson Candy Co. unveils new mural in celebration of 90 years
Atkinson Candy Co. unveils new mural in celebration of 90 years
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
WebXtra: Texas Parks & Wildlife reminds East Texas hunters of seasonal regulations