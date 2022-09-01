Lufkin barbecue restaurant fighting meat inflation

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - All around the county we’re seeing inflation continuing to rise; prices on everyday items are skyrocketing.

Owner of Stringers Lufkin Bar-B-Que, Paul Stringer, says the restaurant has been a family owned and operated business for 72 years.

Being a barbecue restaurant who sells mostly meat, they are seeing and feeling the effects of high meat prices.

“There was a time not too long ago that we couldn’t get some of the meats because the price was so high. If it’s too high you can’t sell it. And that’s what you see at the grocery store, also,” Stringer said.

According to the USDA Economic Research Service, beef prices have risen 3.4% and poultry has risen 16.4% since last year.

Food prices were up 1.1% from the previous month, making August the seventh consecutive month that we’ve seen a monthly increase of 0.9% or more.

Stringer says they have seen the biggest increase in prices for chicken and turkey.

He also says that other items his staff use daily are increasing in price, as well.

“I think a lot of the unexpected side effects of inflation is that everything else that is involved is going up, like black pepper, flour, oil. I mean, that has all taken quite a huge jump also,” Stringer said.

He says with these items, it’s unusual to see fluctuation.

“And when they start changing, it really kind of scares you on how high it can go or will go,” Stringer said.

Stringer says they have had to change their prices as inflation has continued.

“We have tried to adjust our prices as we go to keep up so we can stay in business,” Stringer said.

Stringer says one thing inflation has not impacted is the amount customers are buying. They have been purchasing the same amount of meat each month for orders, he said.

